Rasmussen (upper body) is expected to play Monday against San Jose, Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Barring a last-minute decision, Rasmussen should return from a one-game absence. He has two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and 30 hits through 16 appearances this season. Rasmussen could replace Tyler Motte in Monday's lineup.
