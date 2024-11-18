Share Video

Rasmussen (upper body) is expected to play Monday against San Jose, Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Barring a last-minute decision, Rasmussen should return from a one-game absence. He has two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net and 30 hits through 16 appearances this season. Rasmussen could replace Tyler Motte in Monday's lineup.

