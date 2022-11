Suter scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Suter made an impact in the third period. He set up a Joe Veleno goal before scoring an insurance tally of his own. The two-point effort was Suter's first multi-point game of the season, and he ended a three-game slump. Through 16 contests, he has four goals, four helpers, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while moving all around the lineup.