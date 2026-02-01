Dries has signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Red Wings, the team announced Sunday.

Dries has 122 regular-season NHL games under his belt, but he hasn't appeared in one since the 2022-23 season. This season, the 31-year-old has 15 goals and 14 assists in 34 games with AHL Grand Rapids. With his two-year extension, he will continue to serve as organizational depth for the Red Wings for years to come.