site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-sheldon-dries-returned-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Red Wings' Sheldon Dries: Returned to AHL
•
1 min read
Dries was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Dries was recalled earlier in the day and practiced with the Red Wings before returning to AHL Grand Rapids. He has 18 goals and 16 assists across 40 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read