site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-sheldon-dries-returns-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Red Wings' Sheldon Dries: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dries was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Dries was summoned by Detroit Friday, but he didn't draw into a game. The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 25 points in 26 outings with Grand Rapids in 2025-26.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read