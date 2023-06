Poehling wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Poehling had seven goals and 14 points in 53 games with the Penguins, his first in Pittsburgh after he was drafted in the first round - 25th overall - in 2017. Poehling had 13 goals and 22 points in 85 regular-season games over three campaigns with the Canadiens. He should land somewhere in the NHL as a bottom-six forward.