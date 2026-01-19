default-cbs-image
Lyon (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Monday, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Josh Norris (ribs) was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Lyon has a 10-6-3 record, 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage in 21 outings in 2025-26. Now that he's healthy, Lyon will resume competing for starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis. Lyon could be regarded as the No. 1 option, but none of Buffalo's goaltenders are likely to be used as regularly as a typical starter as long as all three are on the active roster.

