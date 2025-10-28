Lyon is slated to defend the cage at home versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyon will make his eighth appearance in the crease over the Sabres' first 10 contests, having posted a 3-4-0 record and 2.61 GAA in his prior seven outings. Still, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen back from a lower-body injury, the 32-year-old Lyon is likely to see a dip in starts, especially if the team keeps Colten Ellis on the NHL roster.