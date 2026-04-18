Sabres' Alex Lyon: Ready to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lyon (lower body) pronounced himself healthy and will be ready to play whenever he is called upon, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Saturday.
Lyon last played April 4 in Washington, allowing three goals on five shots before being pulled. He was injured at practice April 8 and was unable to play the remainder of the regular season. He ended the campaign with a 20-10-4 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 36 regular-season contests. Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen is expected to start Game 1 versus Boston on Sunday, but Lyon will be available if needed.