Lyon (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Konsta Helenius (upper body) was moved to IR in a corresponding move. Lyon will compete with Colten Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Luukkonen and Ellis have both struggled this campaign, so there is an opportunity for Lyon to get a good chunk of the workload. The 33-year-old Lyon hasn't played yet this campaign after finishing the 2025-26 regular season with a 20-10-4 record, 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage in 36 outings.