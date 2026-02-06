Lyon allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lyon took just his second loss in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. This wasn't a pretty one -- it was the first time he allowed more than three goals since Nov. 28 versus the Devils. Lyon is down to 14-8-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 27 appearances. Lyon has often been the Sabres' best goalie this season, and he should handle the bulk of the starts until Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can return.