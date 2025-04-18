Tuch scored a goal on two shots, added a shorthanded assist, blocked three shots, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Tuch's season finale was a pretty all-encompassing view of what he can bring to the lineup. The 28-year-old winger surged late in the season, racking up 16 points over his final 12 contests. He should get some attention for the Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward -- Tuch led all forwards in two categories, racking up nine shorthanded points and 113 blocked shots. Overall, he had 36 goals, 31 assists, 196 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-16 rating over 82 appearances. He'll want a repeat performance as he enters his contract year in 2025-26.