Tuch scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The veteran winger tipped home a Timothy Liljegren shot with just under three minutes left in the third period, giving the Caps a 4-2 lead and sparking a wild finish. Tuch has lit the lamp in four straight games, racking up four goals and seven points during that surge, and he's having an impressive first season in Washington with 15 goals and 20 points in 22 contests. Remarkably, all 15 tallies have come at even strength despite having a consistent spot on the first power-play unit. If Tuch's luck begins to turn with the man advantage, it could help soften the blow of any regression in his 26.3 percent shooting.