Smith was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.

Smith put together an impressive showing in the AHL this past season, tallying 17 goals and 27 assists across 57 games with Rochester. While he didn't get any action with the big club, the 23-year-old still has plenty of upside and the Sabres want to keep him around for the time being. That earns him a qualifying offer Monday, though the two sides can still continue to negotiate a longer-termed deal.