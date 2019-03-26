Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Ottawa
Hutton will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton struggled in his last start Saturday against Montreal, surrendering six goals on 43 shots en route to a 7-4 loss. The 33-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and snap his two-game losing streak in a road meeting with a middling Ottawa offense that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.
