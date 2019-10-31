Pekar tallied a goal and an assist in OHL Barrie's 5-4 loss to Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pekar added a game-high eight shots on goal for good measure. Pekar has been a pleasant surprise this season. After barely averaging a point-per-game (36 points in 33 games) in his first OHL campaign, Buffalo's 2018 fourth-rounder (94th overall) has racked up 13 goals and 22 points in just 14 games to begin his 2019-20 campaign. Pekar should be a lock for the Czech World Junior team this coming holiday season.