Ostlund (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Red Wings, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Although head coach Lindy Ruff labeled Ostlund as day-to-day, the 22-year-old participated in Friday's optional morning skate and is considered a possibility to suit up against Detroit after missing Thursday's practice due to an upper-body injury. If Ostlund is unavailable for Friday's game, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne and Tanner Pearson are candidates to suit up.