Head coach Lindy ruff relayed Tuesday that Ostlund (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ruff said that Ostlund is "getting therapy for something," but the 21-year-old forward is skating. That rules out the 2022 first-round selection, No. 16 overall, for the remainder of the preseason, and he'll likely begin the 2025-26 season with AHL Rochester once he's healthy. Ostlund provided 19 goals, 36 points and a plus-20 rating over 45 regular-season appearances with the Americans in 2024-25.