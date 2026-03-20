Ostlund scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Ostlund had gone 14 games without a goal, picking up six assists and 12 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old has floated around the lineup at times but mostly fills a middle-six role with a spot on the second power-play unit. Ostlund is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 57 appearances. His tally Thursday was his first career game-winner.