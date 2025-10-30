Ostlund was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Ostlund was selected 16th overall in the 2022 opening round. He has yet to acquire a points in 12 career NHL games, including four this season. Ostlund has one goal and four helpers in four AHL games for the Amerks this season. The Sabres made the move as Jordan Greenway (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Bruins, once he is activated from injured reserve.