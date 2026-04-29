Ostlund's lower-body injury reportedly doesn't look good according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Tuesday.

Ostlund was hurt in a first-period collision in Tuesday's Game 5. With that update, it seems unlikely that he'll play in Game 6 on Friday. Josh Dunne and Tanner Pearson are the healthy extras up front for the Sabres, but Josh Norris (undisclosed) could be an option as well if he gets healthy in time to play Friday.