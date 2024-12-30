Dahlin posted an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Dahlin registered the secondary assist on Peyton Krebs' fourth goal of the campaign in the opening frame. Dahlin has accumulated seven helpers during his three-game point streak, which follows up a five-game stretch in which Dahlin was held off the scoresheet entirely. The smooth-skating blueliner is leading Buffalo's back end in scoring with six goals and 26 points through 29 appearances, and he's tied for third overall on the team. That's an impressive feat considering the 24-year-old has missed eight games this season due to back spasms. Dahlin will attempt to keep it rolling against the Stars on Tuesday.