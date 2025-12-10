Dahlin logged three assists, four shots on net and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Dahlin set up both of Josh Doan's power-play tallies as well as Alex Tuch's game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime. With a goal and five helpers over his last three games, Dahlin is picking up the pace again on offense. He's at 23 points (10 on the power play), 72 shots on net, 23 hits, 31 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 27 outings this season. The 25-year-old continues to see workhorse usage in a top-pairing role.