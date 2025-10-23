McLeod notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

McLeod has four points through seven contests, but they've come in a pair of two-point performances. His effort Wednesday saw him set up a Jack Quinn power-play tally at 4:15 of the third period before feeding Josh Doan at even strength a few minutes later. McLeod has added nine shots on net, six blocks and a minus-2 rating this season while filling a second-line role at even strength. He'll need to show more consistency on offense to be an option for fantasy managers, though he's worth a look if that happens considering his 20-goal, 53-point campaign in 2024-25.