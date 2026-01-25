McLeod logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

McLeod continues his strong January. He's up to four goals, eight assists and a plus-11 rating through 12 contests this month, though he's added just 12 shots on net, which raises a red flag for sustainability. The 26-year-old center is at 11 goals, 34 points, 61 shots and a plus-16 rating over 51 appearances while mainly playing on the second line.