McLeod scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 26-year-old center got the Sabres on the board midway through the first period before having a hand in an Alex Tuch tally in the second. McLeod has been on a roll in January, producing four goals and nine points over the last seven games, and with Josh Norris (ribs) banged up, he should continue drawing shifts on the second line with Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker.