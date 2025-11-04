Head coach Lindy Ruff conveyed that he wouldn't rule Kozak (lower body) out for Thursday's home game versus the Blues, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Kozak is set to miss his fifth consecutive game Tuesday against Utah, but he's certainly closing in on returning to the lineup. The 22-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up, but when that happens, he should slot back into a bottom-six role.