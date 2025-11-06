Kozak (lower body) is slated to return for Thursday's game against the Blues, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Kozak missed the last five games due to his lower-body injury, but he's set to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup. He'll likely reclaim a bottom-six role now that he's been cleared to return. Over his first seven appearances of the season, Kozak recorded two goals, 19 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 9:52 of ice time.