Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Focusing on golf

MacArthur played in a golf tournament in July and has reportedly retired from hockey, Spectrum News Rochester reports.

MacArthur never actually officially retired from the NHL, so it's still technically possible that he could come back, but odds are that the 33-year-old has decided not to take any more chances with his health after a long history of concussions. With that being the case, he obviously won't be a factor on fantasy rosters barring a massive change in his health diagnosis.