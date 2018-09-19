Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Focusing on golf
MacArthur played in a golf tournament in July and has reportedly retired from hockey, Spectrum News Rochester reports.
MacArthur never actually officially retired from the NHL, so it's still technically possible that he could come back, but odds are that the 33-year-old has decided not to take any more chances with his health after a long history of concussions. With that being the case, he obviously won't be a factor on fantasy rosters barring a massive change in his health diagnosis.
More News
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: NHL career may be over•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Fails medical•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Puts neck injury behind him•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Dealing with neck ailment•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Kick-starts failed comeback bid•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Notches two first-period helpers in Game 6 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...