Senators' Claude Giroux: Lights lamp Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giroux scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.
This was Giroux's first goal since Opening Night. He's been steady lately with four points over his last three games. The 37-year-old has two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances. He should continue seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time, but he may not be able to sustain this level of success on offense.
