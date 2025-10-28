Giroux scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

This was Giroux's first goal since Opening Night. He's been steady lately with four points over his last three games. The 37-year-old has two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances. He should continue seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time, but he may not be able to sustain this level of success on offense.