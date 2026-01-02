Perron scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Perron had gone three contests without a point. He's up to eight goals this season, but he's scored five of them over his last 10 outings while adding three assists in that span. The 37-year-old winger is up to 21 points, 58 shots on net, 52 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 39 appearances. Perron should continue to work in a middle-six role with power-play time.