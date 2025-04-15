Perron (rest) is slated to play against Chicago on Tuesday.
Perron sat out Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia for maintenance purposes. He has collected nine goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net and 70 hits in 41 appearances this season. With Claude Giroux (rest) and Hayden Hodgson (lower body) sitting out Tuesday's matchup, Perron and Ridly Greig (illness) will face the Blackhawks.
