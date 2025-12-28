site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-dennis-gilbert-dropped-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Senators' Dennis Gilbert: Dropped to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gilbert was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Gilbert was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Toronto. He has six assists in 13 AHL games between Belleville and Lehigh Valley this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read