Larsson agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Thursday.

Larsson didn't receive a qualifying offer from Ottawa, which made him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, but he ended up re-signing with the Senators anyways. The 26-year-old defenseman contributed four goals and 17 points in 55 outings with AHL Belleville last season. Over 172 career NHL contests, he has recorded three goals, 24 points, 52 PIM, 121 hits and 187 blocks.