Sanderson (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Boston, per Claire Hanna of TSN.
Sanderson has two goals, 25 points, 27 hits and 102 blocks in 47 appearances in 2024-25. His absence will likely result in Donovan Sebrango drawing into the lineup and might lead to Tyler Kleven playing a bigger role.
