Sanderson registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sanderson missed one game due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old returned with 23:38 of ice time in a close contest. The defenseman has five helpers over 12 outings in January, all but one of which have come on the power play. For the season, Sanderson is at two goals, 24 helpers, 17 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 48 appearances.