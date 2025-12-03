Spence recorded two assists with one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

It was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 9. Spence continues to see shifts on the second power-play unit while Thomas Chabot (upper body) is on the shelf, but over the last 10 games he's managed only three assists and is still looking for his first point with the man advantage this season.