Senators' Jordan Spence: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spence recorded two assists with one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
It was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 9. Spence continues to see shifts on the second power-play unit while Thomas Chabot (upper body) is on the shelf, but over the last 10 games he's managed only three assists and is still looking for his first point with the man advantage this season.
More News
-
Senators' Jordan Spence: One of each Sunday•
-
Senators' Jordan Spence: Three helpers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Senators' Jordan Spence: Traded to Canada's capital•
-
Kings' Jordan Spence: Nets goal in loss•
-
Kings' Jordan Spence: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Kings' Jordan Spence: Manages helper Tuesday•