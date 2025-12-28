Spence had a goal and an assist in a 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Spence got his own rebound and put it past Joseph Woll, who was out of position. He has five points, including four assists, in his last 17 games. Spence's hits (19), blocks (19) and shots (39) in 28 games are unremarkable, and he doesn't get any power-play time. He doesn't need to be rostered.