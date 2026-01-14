Amadio notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Amadio is still stuck in a 15-game goal drought, and he's picked up just three assists in that span. The 29-year-old is still seeing third-line minutes, but the lack of offense has taken him out of the mix for consideration in most fantasy formats. For the season, he's up to 17 points, 57 shots on net, 67 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 45 contests.