Kelly produced an assist and four PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kelly has earned three assists through eight appearances in April. Monday's performance was a mixed bag, as it was his double-minor for high-sticking that led to the Kraken's first goal, but he made up for it by assisting on a Nick Holden tally. Kelly has nine points, 108 hits, 41 PIM, 35 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 35 outings.