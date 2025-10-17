Pinto scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Pinto has been one of the most prolific forwards in the early stages of the season, and Thursday's goal was his sixth of the campaign. He's found the twine in all but one of his five outings, a span where he's also racked up one assist, a plus-2 rating, six PIM and 15 shots on goal. Pinto's six goals are tied for the league's lead entering Friday's action.