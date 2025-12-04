Senators' Stephen Halliday: Summoned to Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Halliday made his NHL debut two weeks ago and played four games with the Senators, picking up one assist before returning to Belleville. The 23-year-old center had three assists in two AHL games on the weekend, giving him one goal and 18 helpers with Belleville before his recall Thursday.
