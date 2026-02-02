Senators' Thomas Chabot: Available in Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chabot (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Chabot departed Saturday's game versus the Devils for precautionary reasons and was deemed a game-time call earlier Monday, but he'll avoid missing the first half of Ottawa's back-to-back set. The left-shot blueliner is set to skate on the No. 2 pairing next to Nick Jensen on Monday.
