Chabot is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury Wednesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot logged 20:01 of ice time Tuesday versus the Predators, so it's unclear when he was hurt. Head coach Jacques Martin reported that "some" of Chabot, Josh Norris (upper body) and Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) are scheduled for MRIs and doctor visits Wednesday. Chabot should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.