Senators' Thomas Chabot: Dishes out two more helpers
Chabot set up another two goals Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Among defensemen, only Morgan Rielly has more points this season than Chabot, who's tied for second in the league in assists. He's stepping into the void created by Erik Karlsson's departure, and he looks like he's going to be a factor in both Ottawa and on fantasy rosters for years to come. He's a strong play in all formats right now.
