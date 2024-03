Chabot scored a goal and added an assists Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

Since missing five games with a lower-body injury, Chabot has put up five points, including two goals, in his last four games. He has 27 points in 42 games this season, and Chabot has played well when he's on the ice. But the harsh reality is simple -- he's never played a full season because of injuries. Chabot could be an elite offensive performer and steady crease clearer if he could stay healthy.