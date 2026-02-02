Chabot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Penguins on Monday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Chabot has failed to find the back of the net in his last eight outings, but he did rack up six helpers over that stretch. Despite averaging 2:14 of power-play ice time, the 29-year-old Quebec native has recorded just six of his 22 points with the man advantage.