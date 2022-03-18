Chabot (hand) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Chabot has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, so his placement on injured reserve frees up a roster spot. He could still move to long-term IR later, though the Senators are not pushing close to the salary cap and would have virtually no benefit to make such a move. He's expected to be ready to play next season.
