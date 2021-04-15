Chabot assisted on both goals and had two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Chabot drew the lone assist on Nick Paul's goal 1:19 into the game and then teed up a Josh Norris power-play one-timer with 10 seconds left in regulation, earning himself a second straight two-assist performance. The minus-22 rating hasn't done fantasy managers any favors this season, but Chabot has nonetheless provided impactful production with 28 points and 36 PIM in 41 games.
