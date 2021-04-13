Chabot collected a pair of assists and two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg. He also produced four blocks and two hits.

Chabot provided a nice all-around statistical night while logging a game-high 29:15 of ice time. He assisted on Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal midway through the first period, then added another apple on Evgenii Dadonov's go-ahead goal in the final frame. The 23-year-old Chabot has logged four goals and 22 assists in 40 games this season.